Virginia Furniture Artist Does The Boho-Inspired Furniture Flip of Our Dreams

Can we order one in every single color?

Finding discounted furniture that is being sold or thrown away, sprucing it up, and reselling it for more money is how people make money flipping stuff, and it's a rather straightforward process.

But more than that, it is taking something old or outdated and bringing it back to life with something as simple as a coat of paint or new furnishings like pulls or handles. It can be a creative way of making money, or even making the perfect piece for your own home.

Let’s take a look at one stunning Bohemian-design-inspired flip that is going to have you rushing to your local thrift store.

Melissa Eaton, a furniture flipper and owner of Top Drawer RVA, is a master at her craft. You can scroll through her videos and see scene after scene of her bringing life to old pieces in a fashion that might make you drool, so just be warned.

Today we are focusing on one particular drawer flip using something that, to be fair, is pretty beat up. The wood has scuff and scrape marks, but it is overall still fairly solid. Melissa starts her process by filling in all those marks with some wood putty and smoothing it out, creating a cohesive layer which she can then work her magic on.

Next paint in light blue is added, along with some fine detailing that helps brighten it into near white at the center of each drawer while deepening around the edges. The play of color on itself is stunning, and honestly is a method we could learn a lot from when it comes to our own flips.

Some beautiful boho-inspired decals are added, giving it both a bright pop of color and texture, and helping draw the eye away from any minor flaws that might still be left behind even after all the work that Melissa has done. The whole piece is then wrapped up with some brand new pulls for the drawers, and in the end, the piece is, in one word, stunning. 

