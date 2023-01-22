Here’s How to Add Some Functional Boho Flare to Your Air Vents

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Air vents are something we don’t overthink about. The only time you probably notice them is when they make a noise or when it's hot outside, and you can see the warm air coming out of them. If you want to add some funkiness to your home, though, there are plenty of ways to do so—and one of those ways is by changing the look of your air vents!

There are many ways to upgrade your home decor, but one of the easiest ways to do so is by simply replacing the air vents in your room. With these custom, magnetic boho vent covers, you can transform your home's air vents into elegant decor pieces.

Boho-inspired solutions are a great way to add personality and flair to any space. They come in an assortment of vivid and fun designs that bring out the best in any room! The best part? These magnetic vent covers are super easy to install on almost any size or shape vent cover (they even have ones for rectangular vents). Best of all? They only take a few minutes!

Take the word of some folks who already installed some in their homes.

"They are absolutely wonderful, and I love mine! Highly recommend!" @user9663487496905

And for those of you who want to know the company that designs these filters, read on.

"Stellar Air is the company. I just looked them up!! Great great idea. We are ordering one!! Thank you so much!!" @donnamd0204

Of course, some folks had budgetary concerns. "Nice, but soooo expensive." @Carla Bombach Moreno

And we can't blame them. Custom solutions are usually pricey. If it is in your budget, we think it's a great way to add style and personality to your home without spending a lot of time.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.