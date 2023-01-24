Woman Makes Gorgeous Wall Decor Out of Cheap Shein Homewares

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The Boho style is one of those things that seems to always keep coming back ‘in’ every couple of years. Simple and classic, it combines a free-spirited aesthetic of country roads winding into the endless blue with organic, and natural elements - making it one of the more accessible styles that you could try in your own home.

Case in point, TikTok creator Dema Tawfiqq was able to create her own Boho-inspired wall art using only cheaper items straight from Shein - and it looks amazing!

Essentially all Dema had to do was run to Shein, an ultra-popular online store for just about anything you can want, but that tends to be lower in price (and occasionally lower in quality to match that price as well.) From there she was able to find and purchase all sorts of individual Boho-themed elements, including various feathers, table toppers, and more.

Once everything finally made its way to her home, Dema was able to get to work. Using only her own creativity and a bit of hot glue from her glue gun, Dema began to arrange the various pieces she had gotten, creating a huge collage of the different parts until they eventually began to take shape.

The various-sized place mats, large and small, are perfect for the base, giving Dema plenty of room with which to work as she overlaps them in different patterns. The colors and styles are subtly different, easily drawing the eye from one area to the other. Feathers, twigs, and even some circular mirrors are also added to provide more drama and beauty.

A simple wooden frame finishes the whole piece, giving it some stability and a way for Dema to attach it to her wall, and the end result is something that is truly beautiful and one hundred percent Boho!



