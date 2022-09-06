Skip to main content

Check Out This Amazing Built-In Bookshelf Using An Under-stairs Nook

This is perfect for book-lovers everywhere!

Have you ever been whisked away to a land of your dreams through the power of a good book? You can bet that we have! We’ve spent hours on the train heading to Hogwarts or jumping through a Cupboard or even fighting for our very lives in the arena of the Hunger Games.

One way to make that journey a little bit easier is to have a place to store all your books - a little book nook, shall we say. And there have been many who have come up with creative and downright gorgeous ways of displaying all their favorite novels, including the one we are sharing today!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Summer Ginther knew exactly what she had to do when it came to the little empty space beneath her stairs. And no, she wasn’t about to install some art work or turn it into a statement wall. Instead she’d turn it into a small area that is perfect for a mini library!

The angle of the stairs creates a space that can’t be used for much anything else, but Summer installed a custom-made shelving unit, complete with several shelves for her beloved books. The triangular shape of the book shelf helps it flow seamlessly with the angle of the stairs, making use of every last bit of space so nothing looks strange or out of place.


Now if you wanted to do something similar, we recommend doing your homework! You don’t want to put your books somewhere where they will see too much sun, or where they could get damp! This below-stairs area is perfect only because it gets good air flow and is easily accessible.

Measure out the space that you have, and then measure again. For something that fits as perfectly as this shelving unit does, you will need something that is custom and custom always means measuring as many times as possible before cutting to ensure the perfect fit. Then have fun and decorate your new book nook to your heart’s content!

paint pour art
Article

North Carolina Woman Makes Gorgeous Wedding Gift For Friend By Using Poured Paint Method

cleaning baseboards
Article

Woman Uses Dishwasher Wand To Clean Baseboards and It’s Low-Key Brilliant

skeleton
Article

This Halloween Decoration Was Transformed Into the Perfect Planter

kids' playroom
Article

Mom DIYs the Perfect Playroom For Son

office
Article

Woman Transforms Closet Space Into the Perfect Office Nook

cool pumpkin
Article

Woman Transforms Dollar Store Pumpkins Into Gorgeous Pottery Barn Décor Dupes

tea cup
Article

Woman Makes Epic Tea Cup Art

sugar scrub
Article

DIY Rose Petal Sugar Scrub Is a Brilliant Way to Make Use of Old Roses

Indigo leaves
Article

Mom Dyes Daughter’s Hair With Indigo Leaves and It Turns Out Beautifully

welcome mat at door
Article

This DIY Halloween Welcome Mat Is Super Easy to Make

wicker basket
Article

Woman Makes DIY Basket Lamp With Zero Wires

colorful pumpkins
Article

Love Halloween But Not The Spooky? Try Out This Colorful Pumpkin DIY Instead!

storage under bed
Article

Woman Uses IKEA Bookshelf to Create the Coolest Under-bed Storage

kitchen renovation
Article

Virginia Woman Completely Transforms the Look Of Her Kitchen With One Design Change

cluttered car
Article

Woman Uses Dollar Store Finds to Perfectly Organize Her Car

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.