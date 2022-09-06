Check Out This Amazing Built-In Bookshelf Using An Under-stairs Nook

Have you ever been whisked away to a land of your dreams through the power of a good book? You can bet that we have! We’ve spent hours on the train heading to Hogwarts or jumping through a Cupboard or even fighting for our very lives in the arena of the Hunger Games.

One way to make that journey a little bit easier is to have a place to store all your books - a little book nook, shall we say. And there have been many who have come up with creative and downright gorgeous ways of displaying all their favorite novels, including the one we are sharing today!

Summer Ginther knew exactly what she had to do when it came to the little empty space beneath her stairs. And no, she wasn’t about to install some art work or turn it into a statement wall. Instead she’d turn it into a small area that is perfect for a mini library!

The angle of the stairs creates a space that can’t be used for much anything else, but Summer installed a custom-made shelving unit, complete with several shelves for her beloved books. The triangular shape of the book shelf helps it flow seamlessly with the angle of the stairs, making use of every last bit of space so nothing looks strange or out of place.



Now if you wanted to do something similar, we recommend doing your homework! You don’t want to put your books somewhere where they will see too much sun, or where they could get damp! This below-stairs area is perfect only because it gets good air flow and is easily accessible.



Measure out the space that you have, and then measure again. For something that fits as perfectly as this shelving unit does, you will need something that is custom and custom always means measuring as many times as possible before cutting to ensure the perfect fit. Then have fun and decorate your new book nook to your heart’s content!