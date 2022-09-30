Skip to main content

This Hack Will Help Your Boots Stay in Shape

Why didn't we know about this sooner?

Having an organized closet is the key to success. Well at least you'd know where everything is, and getting dressed would take half as long. But if you only have a small closet and a clothing rack, you gotta improvise. 

Believe it or not but the Dollar Tree would be your best answer to your dilemma, as well as grabbing a few of those $1 pool noodles, that seem to be used for a lot more than just the pool. This TikTok creator Lessi (@golessi) also found a great use for pool noodles, as she shows in her video.

Why didn't I think of that? I could have saved so many boots from developing ugly creases. Depending on how many tall boots you have, you just need to get a few pool noodles, cut them accordingly to match the height of your boots, and stuff them. That way they stand up straight. To cut them, a box cutter or scissors would work best. You could also use gift wrapping paper or paper bags, which is a great way of upcycling.

However, if you don't have the space to have your boots take up all the shelves, you can also invest in something affordable and long-lasting, which also helps create more space in tiny or big closets. It's called the Boot Stax and can hold up to eight pairs of boots. This also works great for booties, since these can't be stuffed with pool noodles. 

