Woman Makes Her Own Gorgeous Crystals Using Borax

Yes, as in the laundry stripping agent...

Have you been looking for the perfect craft to do with your kiddos, or just something to add a bit of sparkle around your house? Well, we have the perfect DIY for you, even if it does require a little bit more care and attention than some of the other DIYs that we have featured on this page.

So let us ask this - have you ever wanted to grow your own crystals? For children (or children at art) borax crystals are a fun way of combining art and science and can be used for jewelry, décor, or play!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Anna Alicea from TikTok does a lot of DIY stuff, including some pretty cool resin and even concrete pieces! But today we are focusing on something she’s gotten into a bit more recently - crystals! Namely, borax crystals, which come out looking amazing with just a little time and effort.

Now, to make these crystals, you will first and foremost need some borax. You should be able to find this at just about any supermarket, but we do say to be a little cautious with this as it is a chemical! You will also want to get some pipe cleaners and some dowels to help create a base for your crystals.

The pipe cleaners, and how you bend and mold them, is where you will have your greatest creativity. These pipe cleaners, and how you shape them, will form the base for your crystal, meaning if you want a diamond-shaped crystal, then you will want to make a diamond pattern with the pipe cleaner, etc. You could do basic shapes, letters, anything that you want! Attach the pipe cleaners so that they hang suspended beneath your dowel (this will come in handy later!)

Next, follow Anna’s (and the box’s) instructions for eating up and dissolving the borax into hot water. Once ready, suspend the dowel over your dissolved borax, carefully cover, and set aside for twenty-four hours. Pull it out, cut off the excess pipe cleaner, and voila! The perfect crystal!

Anna goes even further and adds a few more bits to really make her crystal pop, and you can do the same or even add food coloring to your borax to make crystals of different colors! 

