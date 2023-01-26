Man Proves How “Boring” Refurbishes Make the Most Money

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Some furniture pieces may not be the most exciting to look at or are Pinterest-worthy, but when they’re in pretty good condition and can be restored to a “like new” condition, that makes them timeless pieces that can last many years.

TikTok sure and furniture flipper @stuffinseattle proves just that with his recent “boring” furniture flip that made him roughly $1,200!

After purchasing a “boring” nine drawer dresser from Facebook Marketplace, he opted to not paint it and instead chose to simply sand the entire dresser down and finished it with a natural Danish oil, which helped to preserve the natural walnut wood look.

This dresser flip may not be the most exciting to see on social media since it doesn’t involve using the typical extravagant design process that has fellow TikTok users marveling at the final reveal of the furniture flip, however, it’s still a simple, clean and timeless piece that can potentially complement any other furniture pieces in a home.

Considering he only spent $15 in supplies to restore and refurbish this unique-looking dresser and made such a huge profit from it, it’s obvious less is a lot more in this situation!

