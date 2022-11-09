Skip to main content

Think You Have an Obsession? You Have Nothing on This Christmas-Loving Woman

Look at all those bottle brush trees...

Plenty of us out there get excited about Christmas to the point that we are putting up tons of decorations way, way too early for the taste of other people. (Don’t judge us, please!) But sometimes there are those people out there who get just a little too obsessed with one or another aspect of decorating and they take things just a bit too far.

Take TikTok creator Deb of the MyFourWonders channel and her all too obvious obsession with one ‘strange’ Christmas decoration.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So Deb loves decorating for Christmas, right? But there is a very specific decoration theme that she has picked up over the years that has, fortunately or not, only grown in size. Her strange collection? Bottlebrush Christmas trees.

Now, these once-popular decorations, considered ‘vintage’ by many, come in all shapes, sizes, and styles and we can honestly see why they are a cute piece to add to your holiday style. But Deb - Deb takes it one (or a few) steps further by dedicating her entire mantle to a ton of these tiny Tannenbaums.

Deb has a ton of these bottlebrush trees in a wide range of colors, and we get to see an almost rainbow-colored display that we are sure took her quite a while to collect. Honestly, we have to say we are pretty impressed with just how many, and how varied, these trees are. And, to be fair, Deb’s dedication is impressive all on its own!

And of course, the comment section kind of has fallen in love with Deb and her display. Some are saying that she should be displaying it year-round, while others wish they could start a similar collection but know that their pet cats would destroy it in five seconds flat. So, what do you think? Is this #goals or what?


