This Floor Lamp Was Made From a Sustainable Reclaimed Tree Branch

We have to get one!

The first thing we thought when we saw this lamp was, "How gorgeous!" And then, "How cool!" It's a floor lamp that was made from a reclaimed tree branch.

Not only does it look beautiful, but it's also sustainable and eco-friendly. This is the kind of stuff that gets us excited about design!

Natural, elegant, and ultra-contemporary, this floor lamp is one of the most striking lighting fixtures we've ever seen. Made from a reclaimed tree branch, it can be used as a floor lamp. The design is ultra-contemporary and very elegant, perfect for any living space!

The comments said it best. "I've never been more in love with a lamp." @BethHart

Neither have we. This fits so many different aesthetics: from cottagecore to coastal chic. If you love a minimalist vibe, it can fit your aesthetic, too.

As one commenter stated, "But I love the simplicity, too." @Lyssia

Others were inspired enought to want to make their own version of this lamp.

"Okay, but let’s make some of these. We have all the materials." @user1018443803247

In addition to being made from natural materials, its design plays with how light interacts with the environment to create exciting effects.

The lamp can be used as an accent piece and as part of a larger group of lamps. It's also modern and contemporary, so it fits right into any home decor scheme.

Whether you're looking for a new lamp or want something to give your home a rustic vibe, this is a perfect choice. It's eco-friendly, made from natural materials, and has an awesome design that will transform any room into an artsy space.

