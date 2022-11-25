Woman Revives Brass Door Knobs With Just Lemon and a Toothbrush

We have seen a lot of crazy things that homeowners and landlords have done to homes over the years just to bring it up to ‘snuff’, hide things that might be considered flaws, or just brushed them over in the rush to get things ready. There have been gorgeous wooden floors covered up by years of carpeting, or paint over places that paint should probably never have gone in the first place.

Case in point - brass door knobs. Once beloved and often polished, these door knobs are seemingly out of style for many now and often painted over. Well, one TikTok creator, Rosemary, isn’t going to let this stand and she’s going to show us how she completely brought her brass knobs back to life using only two items and a little bit of elbow grease!

So when Rosemary realized that her landlord had painted over some gorgeous old brass knobs on her doors she was a little bit floored. She also quickly realized that she wanted to bring the beautiful things back to life, and she knew just the trick to do so. First, she had to peel all of the old paint off, revealing the stained and dull brass to the light for the first time in who knows how long.

In a small bowl she mixed some lemon juice, freshly squeezed, along with a teaspoon of baking soda in some water. This mixture forms a thickish paste, which she then scrubbed on the old brass using a no-longer-used toothbrush. A good bit of scrubbing later and you’d never be able to tell that the beautiful brass had once been covered up by paint, and we get to see them returned to their original shine and take their place of pride in the doorway once more!

It is all a simple reminder of just how often beauty goes unnoticed and that, with just a little elbow grease, we can bring it back to light.



