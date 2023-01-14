Restoration Professional Has Quick Hack For Cleaning Old Brass Hardware

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Many different design aesthetics include the darling finishing of brass hardware. From Victorian witchy, cottage core, rustic farmhouse, and classical. Finding- or scoring- vintage brass hardware such as door knobs, cabinet pulls, handles, and table legs, is so hard to come by, but when you do it typically is pretty tarnished.

Cleaning tarnished brass is one of the most difficult things to do, there are plenty of methods online but they all involve an extensive mixture of harsh chemicals and in all honesty, they don’t work all that well.

TikToker and restoration professional @bethany.joy.luke has the perfect solution for getting antique brass cleaned and her method is spot on, or shouldIi say spotless?

Using an old pan- one that does not see food anymore- she fills it about two thirds of the way full with water then adds a bit of white vinegar. She brings the solution to a boil and adds the brass hardware, she lets it boil for roughly 15 minutes. After the boil she then uses one nifty product ‘Bar Keepers Friend’ and a tough scrub brush. After scrubbing at the hardwear she then reveals sparkling clean vintage brass hardware, sure to swoon any brass lover!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.