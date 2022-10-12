Woman Converts Dated Living Room Partition Into Chic Breakfast Bar

As a renter or homeowner, you know that DIY projects, such as remodeling, can range from small to massive. One day you could find yourself just doing a cabinet makeover and the next day you could find yourself removing built-in shelves or adding some.

If you always wanted to have a bar at home, you'll love this one. DIYer and TikTok creator Lita An (@litaanlifestyle) had an amazing idea for how to expand her living- and dining room area and create an open space, by still utilizing the entire area.

WATCH THE VIDEO

As you can see in the video, this "wall separation" called a spindle half wall was a bit pointless and gave off some prison vibes. Open floor plans usually work better and the idea of turning this into a bar area was the perfect fit.

The first step of this project was to sew off the wooden posts, remove them, add a base with wood, attach two shelf brackets, a big plank of wood that will serve as the bar, maybe sand and polish it, and then stain it. And voilà you just created a "faux butcher block bar," as this creator calls it. This works great for when you want to entertain your guests, and try out some new cocktail recipes or turn this into a coffee bar where you can enjoy your breakfast in the morning.

It looks great!