Skip to main content

Woman Converts Dated Living Room Partition Into Chic Breakfast Bar

The extra space is pretty clutch.

As a renter or homeowner, you know that DIY projects, such as remodeling, can range from small to massive. One day you could find yourself just doing a cabinet makeover and the next day you could find yourself removing built-in shelves or adding some. 

If you always wanted to have a bar at home, you'll love this one. DIYer and TikTok creator Lita An (@litaanlifestyle) had an amazing idea for how to expand her living- and dining room area and create an open space, by still utilizing the entire area.

WATCH THE VIDEO

As you can see in the video, this "wall separation" called a spindle half wall was a bit pointless and gave off some prison vibes. Open floor plans usually work better and the idea of turning this into a bar area was the perfect fit.

The first step of this project was to sew off the wooden posts, remove them, add a base with wood, attach two shelf brackets, a big plank of wood that will serve as the bar, maybe sand and polish it, and then stain it. And voilà you just created a "faux butcher block bar," as this creator calls it. This works great for when you want to entertain your guests, and try out some new cocktail recipes or turn this into a coffee bar where you can enjoy your breakfast in the morning. 

It looks great!

ringing doorbell
Article

Elderly Neighbor Ding Dong Ditches For A Funny Reason

Bedroom
Article

Three Easy Steps To Make Your Bed Look Pinterest-Worthy

charcoals pencils
Article

Mom Makes Teacher a DIY Pencil Dispenser and It’s So Adorable

Spray Nine cleaner
Article

If You Have a Hard Time Removing Difficult Stains From Countertops, You'll Want to Try This

shutterstock_352396829
Article

Watch Woman Recreate Giant Christmas ornament dupe

fall lantern
Article

This Adorable Fall Lantern Is Perfect For Small Spaces

woman holding a red coffee mug
Article

Woman Lists All the “Weird” Things That Make Her 34-Year-Old Heart Happy and Girl, We Get It

neighbors
Article

Woman Eloquently Explains What It Is Like to Grieve Good Neighbors

chalkboard wall
Article

Couple Puts a Sheet Of Chalkboard Above the Bedframe For One Cute Reason

shutterstock_715117210
Article

Check Out This Colorful Renter-Friendly Kitchen Transformation in a Few Easy Steps

woman realizing she made a mistake
Article

Wife Realizes She Screws Up Her One Job While Husband Assembles Something and She Has Relatable Reaction

picture frame and plant
Article

Man Reimagines Ikea Frames as Hanging Planters and They Are Adorable

Home Depot buckets
Article

Woman Saves Furniture From Flood Damage With Home Depot Industrial Buckets

lights in trees
Article

Neighbors Make Silent Pact To Brighten Up Their Street and It’s Sooo Cute

woman putting on socks
Article

Texas Woman Usese Socks to Paint Gorgeous Floral Mural

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.