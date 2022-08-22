Skip to main content

Woman Refinishes Her Brick and It Makes Such a Huge Difference

Who know brick could be revived like that?

If you have brick on the outside of your home and it is starting to look a little old and worn - what can you do about it? Sure, you might be able to put up a faux wall to cover the brick, hiding it from view, or you might take an even more drastic step and spray paint it, but is that the best choice?

What if something was a little bit easier and not quite ‘heavy-handed’? Then you need to check out this woman’s ‘hack’ for making her brick look fresh and new!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Hammsmom over on Tiktok starts off her video by saying that the recently bought a house in an area with an HOA. Unfortunately, the outside hadn’t quite been taken care of and there was visible wear and tear. This included yellowed trim, faded and cracked paint, and dulled out (and water-marked) brick.

So the very first step was to fix all of these things, and while the paint and trim were easy to touch up, this mother had to get a bit more creative when it came time to work on the brick. Rather than turn to a more expensive option, she broke out some simple wood stain.

Going brick by brick, this creator slowly dabbed color onto the entire surface, and you can clearly see the transformation as she moves along. The bricks soak in the stain and become vibrant, alive once more - possibly even looking better than they did when they were first laid out!

And while some commenters are poo-pooing her idea, others are applauding her for her efforts while also planning to do something similar for their own homes. We also love those in the comment section who are pointing out that this is exactly how you should be ‘refinishing’ your brick or saying that while there are some brick-specific stains, this idea is a brilliant one in and of itself.

So what do you think? Would you try this on your own brick to help bring it back to life?

