Bride-To-Be’s Reaction to Sister’s Handmade Blanket Is Priceless

The number one gift people always say is the best gift to give soon-to-be married couples is money. That makes sense considering how much money is spent on planning their wedding or potentially giving them the opportunity to purchase new high-ticket items that may be needed when they move in together.

While money is always an excellent gift to give, sometimes people close to the couple much rather give them something a bit more meaningful. And that’s exactly what this sister did in a heart-warming and relatable video posted by bride-to-be @oliviajune_14.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the quick clip, the bride-to-be is seen holding a beautiful, cream-colored hand knit blanket made by her sister. What made this handmade gift even more special is that her sister started working on it when the couple first became engaged and worked on it the whole year leading up to the wedding. How sweet! While the moment is cute and special, the commentary exchanged throughout the video is so funny and is exactly how a sister would react! “What the hell is wrong with you?!” The bride-to be says as she happily cries. “I hate you so much!” she continued. In the background, her mom yells, “Don’t do that, you’re an ugly crier!” To which she responds “I know!!” LOL.

Viewers took to the comments share their thoughts. “Little does she know she made you the “baby making blanket,” @makay907 hilariously wrote. “The quality of work in that too, it’s gorgeous!” @lifessidebar shared. “As a knitter, I can tell you this is truly a gift from the heart!” another TikTok user wrote.

What a sweet, yet, extremely relatable moment!