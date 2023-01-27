Beginner Gardener Grew Her Own Wedding Flowers for a Year

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

This may or may not surprise some people, but wedding flowers can cost get quite expensive, especially if you’re a couple that decides to use real flowers.

Depending on the budget, it may benefit the bride-to-be either choose a more sustainable option or take a page from TikTok user @ourlittlehome2017 and grow your own wedding flowers; it may not be the easiest thing to do, depending on your gardening skills, but it’s definitely worth it!

As she mentioned in the video, she didn’t really have any idea what she was doing, but knew she wanted to grow and arrange her wedding flowers herself, as opposed to explaining her floral vision to a florist and spending a ton of money while doing so. Thankfully, because she lacked the experience of growing her own flowers, she made sure she spent plenty of time researching and mapping out her flower beds and was able to recruit some help from her mom, and grew an array of bright-colored, country, wild flowers for her special day.

From the wedding bouquet and wreaths, to the green archway and table centerpieces, the bride and her mom grew exactly what was needed for her wedding and it turned out to be so absolutely incredible!

