Renter Comes Up with Genius Hack to Fix Those Cheap Broken Blinds

If you’ve ever lived in an apartment or a college dorm then you know that things can, very quickly, get run down. You try your hardest to keep things nice and neat, but there’s just something that always seems to be out of place or ‘wrong’, especially in older apartments or the like. But any fix that you have to do HAS to be renter-friendly, which can be rather difficult. Luckily there are a few things you can do here and there that can rectify this situation without breaking own bank or drawing the ire of your landlord.

Take this quick and easy hack that ‘fixes’ that broken blind problem, all thanks to TikTok creator Lizzy Evans!

Now, this works for a very specific type of blinds - the long and vertical ones, which are typically seen in rental properties of all kinds, or even office spaces. They have a very nasty tendency to get ripped out, especially if you have small kids or pets, or even if you just have them somewhere that gets moved about often.



Case in point, when I lived in an apartment we had a sliding glass door that went out to the back patio, and you can guess what helped block that light and view. Vertical blinds. That meant whenever I went in or out, I was more than likely going to bump into, and even mess up, a few of these blinds.

The common issue is that they have a very small attachment that allows them to hang on their sliding pegs, which often rips and tears. Rather than go out and buy a whole new blinds, just get a bunch of cheap blind repair tabs! You just peel and stick those suckers on, pop the blind back into place, and go about your day as if nothing ever happened!



