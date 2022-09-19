Skip to main content

Woman Makes Witchy Brooms Out Of Old Bouquets and They’re Gorgeous

This is perfect for Halloween and beyond.

It’s that time of the year again - fall has arrived, and the witches are out in full force! This means plenty of all things Halloween, including black cats, spell books, spiderwebs, and plenty of witch’s tools, such as brooms and more!

And if you are going with something ‘witchy’, why go basic? Instead, try something like these fabulous floral witch’s brooms straight from TikTok!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Cristina Graff, owner of the flower boutique Patinaed Fleur, loves to create various decorations with her beautiful flowers. And yes, while she does make the more typical garlands and bouquets, she also goes beyond that to make some things that lean more mystical, more magical.

Enter the witch’s broom-themed bouquets.

Nicknamed the everlasting bloom brooms, the heads of these brooms are made entirely of dried flowers and rushes, making them perfect for cleaning out negative energy from your space or just to hang up for some gorgeous decor. And Cristina says that, if stored properly (out of direct sunlight and in a low humidity area), these bloom brooms will last for years, meaning you won’t have to scramble to replace them every season. Now, we wouldn’t necessarily use them to clean your floors, though! No sense in messing them up when an ordinary broom will do the trick!

We love how interesting and varied each of these brooms are too! Cristina has done an amazing job at tailoring each and every one of them to be truly unique, and we could easily call them pieces of artwork!

So next time you are on the web looking for something for your spellwork, or just need to add some ‘spice’ to your Halloween decorations, think of these beautiful brooms and their awesome creator!

