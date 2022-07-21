Woman Explains Why She Routinely Gives Her Broom a “Hair Cut”

Brooms don’t get as much love as they deserve. They have been around forever, and every household has at least one.

Probably more, if you’re anything like us. We’ve got an outside broom for cleaning up our porch or sweeping outdoors, an indoor broom, and a ‘nice’ broom. We’ve just collected brooms over time and never see the point of getting rid of the old one until it falls apart.

But one creator has a quick and easy way to give new life to your broom and make it practically new again!

If your broom looks a little beat up, just follow Snowenne’s easy hack to bring it back to life. Like your unruly child right before school starts, your broom also needs a haircut!

And yes, it is recommended that you cut your broom’s bristles; this isn’t just something made up! It simply isn’t often shared, as the people who make brooms would rather you keep buying new ones instead of refurbing the ones you already have. But, as Snowenne points out, cutting the edges of your bristles will remove the damaged parts, allowing them to work like new again.

So try it for yourself! Get a pair of sharp scissors and (carefully) remove the ends of the broom bristles. You can usually tell where they start splitting, indicating wear and tear, so you will want to cut just above that line. You will be left with a broom that looks like new and will sweep like new too!

While it may be a bit of a pain, it will make a world of difference, as Snowenne tells us, and can save you money on buying new brooms every time the old one gets a little dirty!