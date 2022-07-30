Skip to main content

Woman Creates New Look In Laundry Room Using Interesting Paint 'Brush'

We would never have thought of using a broom!

Have you ever had a room that you just aren’t sure what to do with? Maybe it’s an odd shape or the paint just isn’t working out right. We get it! Those rooms are hard, but there is still a silver lining to be had, and that lining just so happens to be that this allows you to do something unique and different! You can do some crazy color combos, throw up some unusual wallpaper, or try different techniques you’d never have done otherwise!

Take this neat painting ‘hack’ that one TikTok creator brought our way!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Halee G (aka Haleedoinkers) had a laundry room that was, quite frankly, a bit ugly. And don’t take our word for it, she says so herself on her video of the room’s makeover! But she took that opportunity to do something cool and absolutely ran with it.

And her secret weapon? Well, it just so happens to be a common, everyday broom.

 Yep, Halee decided to go off script and use an actual broom to paint her walls. Okay, let’s back up a bit. She starts off by prepping the walls and painting them a darker grey with a traditional roller. Now, the color is… fine, but a bit boring at the same time.

What she does next is what takes the look from drab to fab, as she slowly drags the broom bristles through white paint, then across the dark grey walls, leaving behind streaks and strips of lighter paint. The stippled and streaked paint somehow manages to give the room a fabulously rustic feel, almost barnhouse-chic, and she rounds out the look with various similar-feeling pieces and wood accents.

In the end, Halee has a room that has that old-timey ‘tin’ look, but so updated and modern and at far less of a cost and we are in LOVE! 

