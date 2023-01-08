Mom Swears This $2 Brush Is All You Need for an Even, Easy Paint Job

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you've ever painted a room, you know it's one of the most tedious home DIY projects. There are dozens of steps involved with prepping and priming before any paint can even be applied to your walls. Poor-quality brushes that don't evenly apply your chosen color or texture are often made even more frustrating, resulting in less-than-beautiful results.

But what if there was one tool that could help you avoid all of these common frustrations? Well, there is! One woman recently discovered a $2 brush that will make all other painting tools obsolete.

When it comes to painting, you want to do as much with as few brushes as possible. Brushes are expensive and take up too much space in your paint bucket (or on the floor). They also make a mess when you drop them.

The comments showed that some folks have been using this hack for a while. We're glad more people can learn about it though!

"This was me. I was not buying a roller, so I painted my whole bathroom wall with just that." @Tabitha Wittek

"I painted my dining room with an edger. Wasted less paint when cleaning it and dripped less." @Betic_Momma

A trim edger tool is a simple way to paint walls in your home. It's easy to use, clean up, and saves time. It's faster and more fun than rolling in corners with a roller. And it's less messy than using a roller on trim work because you can get into places that would be impossible with a roller, like the edges of baseboards and crown molding.

So there you have it: a cheap, easy way to paint your walls. Follow these steps, and you’ll be well on your way to a fun DIY project that doesn’t cost much! If you try this out, let us know how it goes in the comments below!

