Watch This Woman Use Miracle Paint to Transform Bathroom Tiles on a Budget

Renovating your home can get expensive, especially if you hire contractors and painters. However, you can easily do it yourself on a budget and without any prior experience. Even renovating your bathroom can be a breeze, following this easy contact paper hack.

However, if you have other plans, such as changing the color of your tiles and giving your bathroom a glam up, take some notes from TikToker Hayley (@hayleyparkerstyle). As she shares in her video how she renovated her bathroom on a budget, including a color change of her tiles and bathtub.

I had no idea there is paint that exists for your bathroom tiles! It looks stunning!

It might look a bit intimidating at first but if you get the right products for your DIY projects and follow instructions, it will save you money in the long run and prevent damage.

The first thing she did was paint the bathroom tiles and bathtub, as this takes the longest to prep and finish. For that, Hayley used the Rust-Oleum Tub And Tile Refinishing 2-Part Kit, available on Amazon. This is tricky and it is helpful to watch the instruction video, as well as read the instruction because the fumes are toxic. So wearing protective gear, as well as having proper ventilation, is crucial.

Once completely dried, she added the backsplash and worked on the floor by laying down new tiles, adding spackle, wiping it clean, and letting it dry. The backsplash and tiles, Hayley got from Home Depot, and the tools - such as the paintbrush set - are from Amazon.

It's not as complicated as it might look but certainly, a bit time-consuming. However, it is so worth it as you're saving so much money by doing it yourself, instead of hiring a crew of handymen.

