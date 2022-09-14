Woman's Budget Friendly Hacks Will Make Your Bathroom Smell Amazing 24/7

We can all agree that cleaning the bathroom is the biggest challenge, especially making it smell good and lasting. The list of bathroom cleaning hacks - especially for the toilet - is endless but what matters is the long-lasting effect, which many hacks can't deliver. However, with a few simple tricks and a routine on deck, your bathroom can become a fresh-smelling oasis, even with a cat around.

TikTok creator Kyria (@homewithkyria) came up with some budget-friendly and long-lasting cleaning hacks that will show you exactly how to keep the bathroom fresh for a while.

WATCH THE VIDEO

I love the eucalyptus-in-the-shower idea! This could also help with a congested nose and it just smells fresh and clean. What's important to keep in mind, is a routine. Especially when it comes to cleaning the toilet bowl to maintain a clean scent that is long-lasting. Kyria used the Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner Gel, however, in between cleans you can also use one of those automatic toilet bowl cleaners known as "click-gels" that you place inside the toilet bowl with an attached applicator. And with every flush, your toilet will smell fresh and basically cleans itself until the deep cleaning day arrives. That easy! As Kyria demonstrates in her video, placing an all-purpose cleaner - such as Pine-Sol - in your toilet brush wand will prevent a yucky toilet smell and sure cleans the toilet brush as well.

The next step is the drains. Baking soda to clean the drains is a better and less harsh option than bleach and is also important to do this regularly, so no gunk can build up. And last but not least, the placement of essential oil-soaked cotton balls in the trashcan. This will give your bathroom a long-lasting but not overpowering fresh scent, which is better than the chemical-filled air freshener sprays or plug-ins.