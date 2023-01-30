This Budget-Friendly TV Wall Upgrade Is Also Quick and Easy!

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Do you have a television area that you just… don’t really like? Sadly, it’s pretty common! I know in my own home, I’ve tried plenty to ‘spiff’ up my television wall area, settling on one look, then another, but never really falling in love with anything in particular.

Luckily I may have found the next ‘accent wall’ idea that I want to try, and it is all thanks to Cacia, aka FocaciaBread, over on TikTok!

So the idea behind this television wall is to not hide, but rather emphasize, your tv. Map out your area, grab a paint in any color that you like, and maybe a few extra accessories like a television stand and rug in the same, or at least similar, color.

Next, take a step back and figure out some sort of random shape that you think is cool. Transfer that shape onto the wall, or just free-hand it! The point here isn’t for it necessarily to be perfect but to have fun with it. The shape Cacia makes is rather abstract, and it contrasts beautifully with the straight edges of the television and stands!



Once your shape is traced out on the wall, paint it in. You can also decorate your stand, painting it the whole way or adding subtle details, to tie it to the wall, then add your rug or whatever other nick-nacks you want! Then, take a step back and enjoy your hard work because I am sure it was all well worth it!

The best part about this look, besides the fact that you can have fun with it, is that you can do whatever shapes and accessories fit your fancy. If you have a weird wall, or want to make sure you don’t paint the whole thing, you can easily adjust the size and shape of your paint to match! In the end - do what you like and what you think looks good (because how much you love it is really the only thing that matters!)



