This Family's Budget Media Wall Proves Your TV Mount Doesn't Have to Break the Bank

This budget-friendly family media wall is a great option if you want to give your living room an elegant, sophisticated vibe and don’t want to break the bank. The project requires some basic DIY skills and tools. (But if you're ambitious, it could be much cheaper!)

Folks were clamoring for an in-depth tutorial of this awesome media wall.

"Okay... I know we need a 'This is how we did it' video. Please." @sheenie2610

"Looks amazing!" @Sarah

Others were so impressed, they changed their otherwise strong opinions about TV mounts.

"Hate media walls. Love this one." @KB

There are plenty of ways to make your TV mount as cheap (or even cheaper) as the one featured in this article. You can use faux marble peel-and-stick wallpaper or wood paneling to cover the existing drywall on the walls behind your TV and entertainment center.

Or if you don't want to mess with painting or pasting anything on, buy a cheaper TV stand and frame out an area for it with some molding from Home Depot—it'll be way more unique than any stock setup they'd sell at Target!

If you're looking to create a media wall on a budget, there are plenty of ways to do it. You don't have to spend thousands of dollars or hire an expensive designer. With just a little bit of creativity and some thriftiness, you can create something that looks amazing in your home!

