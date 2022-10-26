Skip to main content

This Buffet Makeover Has So Many Gorgeous Details

We’re officially obsessed.

There are some people who love to thrift for clothing, art, trinkets, or china, and then there are others who love to thrift for vintage furniture and flip them, such as this furniture flipper. The fun part about furniture flipping is that there are many ways, one can do that. Some just restore the original piece and make it look new again, whereas others make it look a bit different - if not better. 

This TikTok account @kachafurniture does a lot of furniture flipping and the way it's done is quite stunning. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

Would you look at this? So dreamy! I love the color combo of the turquoise paint and gold accents on the legs. 

The main paint used here is no other than Annie Sloan chalk paint in the color "Florence," as well as a little of the color "Graphite" to give it some texture. The legs are covered in a chrome wrap in the color gold, and the inside of the drawers received decor transfer flowers that you just transfer on, almost like a temporary tattoo - but without using a damp cloth. 

As you watch the video, you can see that the graphite paint is diluted with water to make it more translucent, and the excess paint is then removed with a cloth. That way the main color still shines through. Next, the legs are carefully wrapped in chrome wrap and then brushed with a paintbrush to be smoothed out. Lastly, the decor transfer flowers in Midnight Floral by Redesign are being placed on the outside of the drawers and there you have it, a brand-new buffet. 

We certainly love this transformation. 

