Woman Builds Her Own Fireplace and Now We Want to Too

Fireplaces are often quite beautiful, especially when done up right, decorated for the holidays, or simply pushing out warmth to the rest of the house. Of course, they have also been challenging to keep up with in the past - though now that we have electric fireplaces, those challenges are a little less so.

Of course, that still doesn’t mean they are easy to install, especially when you decide to build it all yourself like TikTok creator Heather did!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So Heather starts her video by pointing out how she has always wanted to have a fireplace in her house, but unfortunately it just never happened. That is until she decided to take matters into her own hands and just go ahead and build it herself!

She starts by figuring out how large she wants her fireplace to be, then begins framing it out with wood. And when we say this thing is huge - we mean it. The frame itself, though not terribly deep, stretches from floor to ceiling and takes up the entire middle of the wall.

After the frame goes up, Heather starts putting a heat-resistant shiplap up on the front, then painted the whole thing black. The electric fireplace is then carefully inserted into the bottommost cutout before an outer grill is added. Heather wraps up the whole look by adding a floating television at the top, fitting in the mantle, and finishing up all of the last details that really bring the whole piece together.

So we have one question for Heather… How much would it cost for you to come to do the same thing, but in our own homes?



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.