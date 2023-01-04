Thrifted Dresser Gets Turned into a Stunning Built-In for a Sprawling Wardrobe

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sometimes things don’t always work out exactly the way we had planned. Sometimes we have a space that is too large or too small for our original intentions, or something comes up unexpectedly and we have to pivot from what we thought we were capable of to something a bit closer to reality. And that is what is so great about DIY - it allows you to do all that, and more, without totally breaking your budget.

Let’s take Deema’s, aka PrettyOnFridays, DYI ‘built-in’ as one majorly cool example of this!

Now, Deema originally had a bit of a problem, though to be fair, it was a good problem to have. She had a large space in her bedroom that was inset under her window, and it was too large to not fill it with something, but also too small to put something huge in.

So, she compromised!

She found a dresser that almost, but not quite, fit into the space, and with a little DIY magic she managed to turn it into something that looks like a built-in! The dresser itself was almost the perfect length, but was just a bit too deep for the area she had intended, so Deema started off by shaving off the excess that wasn’t needed. The legs were also removed so that the dresser would no longer be tall enough to block the window, a plywood backing was added, and the gaps on either side were filled in as well.

Lastly comes paint and brand new hardware which, together, really create the illusion that the dresser has been there this entire time, fitting seamlessly into the overall look and feel of the room so perfectly that, if you had asked me, I’d have said of course it had always been there!



