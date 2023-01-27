Mom Builds Kids Epic Bunk Bed with a Book Nook All From Scratch

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Growing up, bunk beds were the coolest type of beds to have in your room, especially if you shared a room with a sibling. Over time, though, it seems as if bunk beds started to trend downward as many siblings begin to prefer having their own separate space or at the least, separate beds on opposite sides of the room.

However, bunk beds might be making a comeback thanks to TikTok user and mom @athomewithxin. She recently uploaded a quick video showing us how she built her kids’ bunk beds and it’s such an epic DIY!

Aside from the fact that she used real wood to build this bunk bed, I love the beautiful and simple design she chose to create with the teal-colored wood paneling. Additionally, she added sconces, a few gold baskets to house reading books and other knick knacks, as well as some simple artwork to give the DIY even more personalization.

I’m not surprised many of her followers and viewers of the quick video are just as amazed with this astonishing DIY project she completed, especially considering how much hard work, time and dedication she put into creating and building this.

If for some reason she decided to open a business creating and selling this style of bunk beds, I’m sure she’ll have quite a few of us lined up and ready to purchase!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.