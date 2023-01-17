Mom Deserves Praise for Coming up With Genius Bunk Bed Storage Solution

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We all know that bunk beds are great for kids. They provide extra space and are easy to convert into a single bed when the time comes. But there's one thing about bunk beds that makes them less than ideal: how much stuff they require! If you're like us, your household is overflowing with toys and accessories, so they can quickly take over any available surface area.

Some parents solve this problem by purchasing storage drawers beneath their twin beds, but who wants to spend hundreds of dollars on something so mundane? There's a more straightforward solution—it comes in one simple hangable basket (which also happens to be cheap).

As most parents recognize, bunk beds are great for saving space. But they're not just for kids! They can be a great solution for anyone looking to create storage without wasting valuable floor space. Other moms went off in the comments, super grateful for this idea.

Some moms were too focused on the baskets label though."Take the labels off." @KITTYNEON"I love this idea! Please will you take the labels off my OCD can’t cope!!"

"I love this idea! Please will you take the labels off my OCD can’t cope!!" @Sazzle76

And one mom made point of sharing one potential disadvantage.

"My daughter's got one on her bed for her drink but she kicks it off every night." Michelle

While most parents recognize the convenience of bunk beds — especially in smaller bedrooms — it can be tough to find space for all the toys, stuffed animals, and other accessories that belong to each kid, not to mention drinks and snacks. With this mom's genius bunk bed storage solution (that involves using the top bunk as a desk), they'll have room left over for their stuff too!

