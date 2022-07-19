Skip to main content

New Jersey Man Burns Deck Instead of Staining It and the Results Are Impressive

This effect is so cool!

Have you been looking for a new idea to try on your deck? Maybe something that is a little bit less extensive than painting the whole thing different colors, but also not so ‘boring’ as simply staining it? Why not something that falls somewhere in the middle but leaves you with a deck that truly is one of a kind?

When his client told him to do something a little ‘different’, New Jersey TikTok creator Robert Delcid decided to go all out. He, like so many of us, didn’t want to go the traditional staining method, but what he did decide to go with might be a little shocking.

He burned the deck boards.

Okay, let’s back up. He ‘control burned’ the deck boards. That doesn’t sound much better, but there is actually a process to the whole thing. You see, what Robert did was a technique known as ‘Shou Sugi Ban’, a traditional Japanese wood-burning finish. By slowly and carefully torching and charring the top layer of wood on the deck boards, you are left with an interesting pattern of darkened wood that looks amazingly beautiful.

Traditionally this technique is done on Japanese cedar as a means of weatherproofing the wood, but the method has spread out to the rest of the world and many top woodworkers are now incorporating the technique into their own designs. Depending on the wood species and the degree of the burn, the wood's surface may appear cracked or like alligator skin or have a subtler, yet still beautiful, pattern left behind.

You can even try it for yourself by using a smaller piece of lumber to get a feel for what a larger piece will look like! Simply get a small torch and, holding it several inches away from the wood, carefully move the fire along the length of the lumber making sure you only char the very top layer. This should result in a beautiful pattern of darkened wood being revealed!

