Woman DIYs Gorgeous Butcher Block Countertop

We all have a favorite surface to cook on. Sometimes, we must put our trusty cooking surfaces in retirement and replace them with something new. Often this is for aesthetic reasons (or lack thereof). But if you're ready to take the plunge and refinish your countertop or butcher block, here are some tips to make the process easier.

Butcher block is a natural product used to make countertops, cutting boards, and other kitchen surfaces. However, butcher block is prone to staining and damage if not well maintained. The first step in restoring your butcher block countertop is proper preparation.

If you've wanted to refinish your butcher block countertop, there are many alternatives. Some folks had great questions.

@Tee A Em Em Why wondered, "Is that food safe? I didn’t think you could use tung oil where you’re preparing food? Does it come in different grades?"

Luckily, the creator @Hannah | DIY & Home Decor answered,"Pure or 100% Tung oil is food safe once it fully cures."

And some folks wondered if they could do this themselves.



"We have the same counters and the previous owners put an awful lacquer over them. I wonder if we can do this...." @Lindsay Pichard349

The tung oil is a natural product, so it will take on the color of whatever you’re refinishing. Use a paintbrush or rag to apply the oil liberally to your butcher block and let it sit for several hours—overnight is best. You can repeat this process until you achieve your desired color level.

Butcher block is a beautiful material that’s ideal for kitchens. It requires careful maintenance, but the finished product is worth it! If you have a butcher block countertop that needs restoring, don’t worry—you've got this!

