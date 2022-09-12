North Carolina Creator Shows Off Her Coolest Creepy Butterfly 'Transformation'

There are some things out there that somehow manage to fall between the boundaries of cute and creepy. A lot of those are decorations that pop up around Halloween, but sometimes what is supposed to be just one winds up being the other.

And we like it like that! That is why we have focused on things like Bigfoot wallpaper (we still think this is so cute), and this… odd… thing… It’s cute but seriously kind of weird and we love it like that!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As we’d like to point out (along with several commenters), this is not appropriate butterfly anatomy. In any way, shape, or form. But it IS fun to play with, as TikTok creator Sydney found out.

Sydney came across this ‘butterfly’ figure, but…It looks a little bit odd. Honestly, there is very little of it that looks like a butterfly, save for the wings. The wings which, again, oddly enough have bones themselves. Let us just say - butterflies don’t have bones in their wings, or anywhere really. They also don’t have feet…

Knowing this, Sydney decided to take it upon herself to ‘fix’ the little figure, mainly by turning it into something a little bit different and less butterfly like. She starts by painting the entire thing with black acrylic, making sure to get into all the little nooks and crannies so that none of the white shows anymore.

Next some bright red is added to where the eyes would be and if at this point you see where this is going then good for you, you’re our kind of people. She finished the piece up off screen before we get the grand reveal along with the bubbly words of the song.

The finished piece is of the iconic Moth Man, and we are in total love with this cute and creepy little critter. Honestly, it is SO much better than the original butterfly, and we are going to start a petition that WalMart remake these the ‘right’ way, aka Sydney’s way!