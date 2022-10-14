Husband Promises to buy Whatever Wife Can Grab and Carry In 5 Minutes and She Crushes It

Being a couple and in love can sometimes make you do questionable things, like getting drunk and trying to enter a stranger's home with your significant other.

However, this TikTok creator couple Jess and Brian of the channel @eastcoastduo came up with other fun ideas on how to keep their love life spicy.

This is definitely a great way to turn a boring shopping Sunday into a fun experience. It's also a great way of testing your spouse's quick- and smart-thinking skills, which she clearly succeeded in.

Although Jess took her sweet time at HomeGoods - not Target - with "no sense of urgency," as her husband mentioned in the video, she managed to get quite a few items within five minutes - which she all carried. Jess started by going slow and grabbing some hangers, cheetah towels, a cup, picture frames, and some fall decorations. Then as she was coming closer to the cart, her husband was like,

"You gotta hold it! You can't put it in the cart."

Oh, she knows.

As she escaped through the aisles with her husband barely able to keep up, he found her in the bedding section of HomeGoods, grabbing a laundry basket. Brian then asked her if she's gonna buy that too, and of course, she did - it looks cute.

And like a champ, Jess carried it until the time was up but she didn't feel like carrying it all the way to the register. Can't blame her, that's why Brian had a cart, duh!

So next time you go shopping with your spouse and you are bored, think of this video and have some fun with it.