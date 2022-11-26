Woman Turns Cabinet Into Sliding Garbage Bin, and It's Surprisingly Easy

Such a great way to hide your garbage bins in the kitchen!

Nothing screams “hey look at me” like the two trash bins sitting in your brand new kitchen after a remodel. There is almost nothing you can do to your trash bins to make them blend in, look elegant, match your design, other than hiding them completely out of mind and out of sight.

This is exactly what @makingseamisthome has done with her trash bins, and she posted a video to show that any one is capable of doing it, if your space allows.

This is such a great hack, as long as you don't forget where you stashed them!

The woman chose a deep and tall cabinet to create her sliding trash receptacle. She removed the door, added a sliding trash holder, and fits her cans into the drawer. She then attaches the door to the front of the sliding drawer so when she tugs on it out slides the trash cabinet right behind it.

The commenters loved it with many feeling inclined to upgrade their trash systems. “I have this too and really want to upgrade it to have a recycle bin too.” said Jen BA, “"sigh" one more thing on my need to do list” Roxanne Scales said jokingly.

We love this idea and can’t wait to try it out in our own home.

