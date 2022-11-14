This is a Cheap and Stylish Way to Get Fancy Under-Cabinet Lights

One of the most overlooked aspects of your kitchen design is lighting. We're always looking for ways to make our kitchens more beautiful and functional, but it's easy to forget what can be done with a few small lights you can install yourself. A great way to do this is by installing under-cabinet lights on your own—no electrician is required! Here's how:

Rechargeable battery-powered under-cabinet lights are a great option if you're looking to get fancy but on a budget. You can find them at your local home improvement store or order them online from your favorite retailer. These lights come in various colors, styles, and sizes—some have remote controls, so you can dim them up or down without leaving your seat. They're also easy to install yourself: most models come with mounting hardware for easy installation under kitchen cabinets and other hard surfaces such as ceilings.

You can use this same technique for other projects, too—building in extra storage space for those big batteries will surely keep them safe from kids and pets. And even if you don't need the extra storage capacity, having it gives you an excuse to take apart another one of those shop lights at no cost whatsoever (you do have some lying around somewhere).

This is the perfect solution if you’re looking for a low-cost way to brighten up your kitchen with under-cabinet lighting. Rechargeable LED puck lights or bar lights can place onto the countertop and plug them into an outlet underneath your cabinets. You’ll never have to worry about changing batteries again!