Skip to main content

Woman Saves Space By Making Cabinet Picture Frames

This is a great place to store the remote…

When you live in a small space, one thing you learn quickly is the importance of having great storage options. Whether you live in a tiny home, an Rv or a studio apartment, you likely already take advantage of multi-purpose furniture such as storage ottomans and staircases that also serve as drawers.

Thankfully, there are so many more dual-purpose storage options and this one from TikTok content creator Sarahli of @hauz.and.co is another amazing storage-saving option!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The space-saving hack in this video is amazing! Using a few refinished picture frames that she thrifted, she assembled the frames by making straight cuts, used wood glue and and nails to hold it all together. She filled in gaps and holes with wood glue, sanded it down and used wood stain to get the desired color. Once everything dried, she measured and added door hinges before adding the optional door magnet and the back hook to hang the DIY picture frame cabinet.

We love how this DIY project is dual-purpose and so does her followers and viewers in the comment section. “This is gorgeous and genius!!!” @taybeepboop wrote. “My parents did this in their bathrooms but the shelves are inside walls! This is much more renter friendly, I love it!” @caisieboychuk commented. “Bruh. First thing I’d do is set the thermostat in my favorite 60s, and then hide it behind one of these,” @shyannemory hilariously shared. LOL.

What a great idea that has endless options with what you can store! 

painting mural
Article

Woman Comes Up With Genius Way to Paint a Mural You Can Easily Remove

hot glue gun
Article

Here’s How to Make Spooky Hot Glue Cobwebs

ancient toaster
Article

Would You Be Daring Enough To Try Out This 100 Year Old Toaster?

brick fireplace
Article

Utah Couple Make Exciting Discovery Beneath Walls During Renovation

window sill
Article

Reduce Heat Loss In Your Home Up to 50% With These Simple Hacks

Wood Table
Article

Apparently, If You Have a Wobbly Table, All You Need to Do Is This

Lemon tree
Article

Lemons Can Remove Highlighter

shutterstock_2148623317
Article

Woman Uses Paper Towel Roll To Create Beautiful Fall Decor

painting tiles
Article

Woman’s Hack for Peel and Stick Floor Tiles Is Essential

cleaning, hand
Article

This DIY Spray Will Keep Creepy Crawly Spiders Away

welcome mat
Article

This Welcome Mat Is a Little Less 'Inspirational' But A Whole Lot Of Funny

cool pumpkin
Article

Did You Know That You Can Carve Fake Pumpkins?

peacock chair
Article

Denver Woman Scores the Ultimate Boho Furniture Thanks to Some Dumpster Diving

mickey mouse
Article

Kiddo Collects All Disney Character Autographs and What She Does With Them Is Stunning

anthropologie mirror dupe
Article

Woman Turns Vintage Mirror Into Rainbow Art

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.