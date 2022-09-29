Woman Saves Space By Making Cabinet Picture Frames

When you live in a small space, one thing you learn quickly is the importance of having great storage options. Whether you live in a tiny home, an Rv or a studio apartment, you likely already take advantage of multi-purpose furniture such as storage ottomans and staircases that also serve as drawers.

Thankfully, there are so many more dual-purpose storage options and this one from TikTok content creator Sarahli of @hauz.and.co is another amazing storage-saving option!

The space-saving hack in this video is amazing! Using a few refinished picture frames that she thrifted, she assembled the frames by making straight cuts, used wood glue and and nails to hold it all together. She filled in gaps and holes with wood glue, sanded it down and used wood stain to get the desired color. Once everything dried, she measured and added door hinges before adding the optional door magnet and the back hook to hang the DIY picture frame cabinet.

We love how this DIY project is dual-purpose and so does her followers and viewers in the comment section. “This is gorgeous and genius!!!” @taybeepboop wrote. “My parents did this in their bathrooms but the shelves are inside walls! This is much more renter friendly, I love it!” @caisieboychuk commented. “Bruh. First thing I’d do is set the thermostat in my favorite 60s, and then hide it behind one of these,” @shyannemory hilariously shared. LOL.

What a great idea that has endless options with what you can store!