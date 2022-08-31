Skip to main content

Woman Transforms Cubby Shelf Into a Gorgeous Modern Cabinet and It’s Perfect

The possibilities for this are endless!

There are plenty of beautiful bookshelves, desks, and cabinetry out there. Entire stores have risen up, dedicated to home décor and shelving options, but a lot of times if it looks good then it usually comes with a price tag to match.

And who wants to spend a huge amount of money when you can make something that looks just as nice, if not nicer, on your own and for much cheaper? That is exactly what one TikTok creator decided to do when she had a leftover bookshelf and a brilliant idea to turn it into something that looked way better than before.

Makeoverenthusiast from TikTok lives up to their name. You can see a lot of DIY flips and thrifts on their page, but the one we are focusing on today is how they have taken what appears to be an old bookshelf on rollers and turned it into a totally beautiful shelving unit.

The original bookshelf, a plain black one that you would probably be able to find at Wal-Mart or any other similar box store, was… serviceable, but it also didn’t fit anything in this creator’s house. So she put it on some wheels and rolled it into her workspace before going to town.


To start, this creator rolls on several coats of white primer and paint, hiding any old scuff marks and the old color underneath. She then cut down and sanded several small wood panels, making them into different vertical sizes before attaching them to the base with wood glue. By doing this she makes a beautiful wood-grain pattern on the sides in an arrow-like shape that helps draw the eye in a great way.

A new panel is added to the back to help replace the old and mostly broken one that the original bookshelf had come with (and which didn’t match the new aesthetic.) And finally some new legs and pull knobs are added to help finish off the look, the brass finish of these working perfectly with the overall look.

In the end, this creator has a beautiful new shelving unit that looks perfectly at home in her house, and that we would have sworn cost thousands of dollars rather than the under one hundred it likely wound up being!

