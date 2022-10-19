Skip to main content

Watch This Shelf Turn Into a West Elm Dupe

It looks stunning!

Having old furniture around that is too good to be tossed but too boring to keep around? Look no further! There are many ways you can upgrade an old piece of furniture and make it look like an expensive piece from West Elm, such as this dresser glam-up.

The owner of this TikTok account @makeover778 had an even better idea, as she shares in her video of transforming an old shelf into a fancy cabinet.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Now that's what I call an upgrade and glam up at the same time! I would have never guessed that this used to be an old shelf. 

As you can see in this video, she goes into more detail about what she did and how she did it. So let's dig in!

The first step was painting the shelf in a lighter color, which required a coat of primer first and at least two coats of the color, as the shelf was in a darker color prior. Next, she went to a store - such as Home Depot - to get planks of wood in different sizes, two that were big enough to use as the cabinet doors, and smaller ones to be used as the design on the cabinet doors. She also got a big piece of MDF plywood to be used as the back piece for the cabinet. 

Now to the fun part; she first sawed all the smaller planks of wood into different lengths, sanded them smoothly, and glued them to the cabinet doors, after those received some paint as well. She also nailed the piece of MDF plywood to the back of the cabinet, attached some legs to it, and installed new hardware to the cabinet doors, and voilà the final look is stunning. 

It might look a little intimidating at first, as she uses heavy machinery but you can also get the wood pre-cut at Home Depot. And all you really have to use is a drill, and that's easy.

