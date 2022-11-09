Skip to main content

Watch This Cafe’s Bathroom Get a Flamingo Makeover

It looks so much better!

"On Wednesdays we wear pink." I'm sure everyone knows where this famous quote is from, and if you don't - you need to go back to 2004 and watch Mean Girls. Whereas some people only wear pink on certain days of the week, others transform their entire house into a pink Barbie wonderland. 

But there is so much more to the color pink, as interior designer Bridgette (@itsbridgettebitch) shows us in her video of this cafe's bathroom makeover.

We get it! The color pink and flamingos just make everything better and most definitely prettier. 

I'm inspired to add some flamingos to my bathroom, watching this. 

What a stunning transformation.

The first step that took place is of course giving the ceiling a pink paint job, as well as some white for the walls. And then I'd assume she used self-adhesive wallpaper with flamingos on it - duh. 

And would you look at the sink? The sink is a golden swan - how cute! Which goes well with the gold frame mirror, and the new bathroom vanity. And tada the bathroom makeover is completed. Sometimes all it takes to make a room go from nay to yay is a pop of color, some cool wallpaper, a new bathroom vanity and faucet, some art, and a new mirror. That's it.

A relatively simple makeover that shouldn't take all that long to accomplish, especially with help from friends. 

Can't wait to see the rest of this cafe's makeover!

