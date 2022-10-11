Skip to main content

Mom Makes Putting Parchment Paper in Round Cake Pans Easy With Simple Hack

This will save your cake pans and your sanity!

So if you have spent any time baking, then you know how much of a hassle it can be. Not denying the results, but the timing of everything, the careful (or not so careful) measurement of all of your ingredients, getting together everything that you need to bake the thing, then clean up… it is a lot!

One thing that has always stumped me was round cake pans and parchment paper. No matter how hard I tried I could never get the darn stuff to lay flat or, if I did, it was because I cut it too small and it didn’t reach the edges. But if you are anything like me, fear no longer! We’ve got a TikToker on our side with a hack to help!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Daniela Lisi is our baking savior of the day and we have both her, and her own mom, to thank for this trick. So what you will want to do is get out your baking pan and your parchment paper and a good pair of scissors. Set everything out in front of you where you can reach it easily, then follow Daniela’s instructions!

First, grab your cake pan and flip it over, then take your parchment paper and fold it like a hamburger, and fold it again, but this time like a hotdog. Next, fold up one of the top corners down to the folded edge almost like you are making a paper airplane. This should give you a pointy end as well as a wider edge on the other side. Put the point right in the very middle of your cake pan and then take your scissors and cut right where the edge of the cake pan runs.


Finally, simply unfold your wonderful three-step origami piece and plop it down into your cake pan! It should be a perfect fit and that should save you a lot of headaches!

And don’t get us wrong, we know there are other ways to do this. You could whip out your rusty math skills, you could draw a circle on the parchment, etc. But where is the fun in that? 

painting wall
Article

Woman Asks Home Depot to Mix Coffee Grounds In White Paint For Custom Color and We’re Shocked at How it Turned Out

shutterstock_535378711
Article

If You Put Lights Up at Christmas Time, You Need This Gadget

deer eating from hand
Article

Dad Becomes Modern-Day Snow White And It Is The Cutest Thing You’ll Watch

shutterstock_1934601674
Article

Woman Makes Christmas Tree Entirely Out of Yarn and It Looks Stunning

super clean toilet
Article

So This Is What You Do With Your Toilet Brush After You Clean Your Toilet

tiktok closet that is very pink
Article

Wife Convinces Husband to Have a “Man Closet” For All His Nerdy Knick-Nacks

rainbow strings
Article

This Woman's Gorgeous BoHo Wall Hanging Is The Stuff of Dreams

coffee beans
Article

All You Need Are Three Ingredients To Make Your Home Smell So Good

shutterstock_86282941
Article

Watch This Couch Get Transformed Into a Victorian Gothic Treasure For Elaborate Wedding Day Prop

zinnias
Article

Woman Explains Why She’ll Be Planting Zinnias Every Year

starry ceiling
Article

Woman’s Starry Ceiling Is an Idea We Might Have to Steal

reading nook
Article

Woman Transforms her Empty Nook Into a Gorgeous Seating Area

plastic water bottles
Article

Woman Makes Adorable Planter Out of Recycled Water Jugs and Twine

shutterstock_1854779509
Article

Children of Mexican Moms Are Cracking Up Over Woman's “Cleaning Music” Theory

cloud sprinklers
Article

These Automatic Cloud Sprinklers For Your Houseplants are Cute and Useful

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.