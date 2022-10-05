New Jersey Home Décor Maven Uses a Cake Stand To Create Beautiful Fall Décor

We love having furniture pieces or certain objects in our home that can be used for more than just one thing. So when we saw how TikTok content creator @apieceofmyglamhome transformed her cake stand into beautiful fall décor, we were immediately intrigued with both its’ unintentional multi-purpose use and how cute it is! Aside from that, it’s so easy to create and decorate, too!

To create this simple home décor piece, she simply used a smaller bowl to hold the cake stand top upside down while she filled it with a variety of cute neutral-colored pumpkins and acorns. It’s such a cute and fun DIY that anyone can do and we love it! And unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers do, too! They took to the comment section to share their thoughts regarding this simple DIY. “Love it!,” @lisaherland wrote. “I have those pumpkins! Running to get my cake stand,” @sharont06 commented. “Til someone lifts the lid and it all falls out….LOL Cause you know there is that one person who would do that!?” @maggieplarinos wrote.

If you choose to do this yourself, feel free to switch it up and add pumpkins, cinnamon sticks, pine cones and other fall related décor to the cake stand. What we love the most about this easy DIY is you can switch up the decorations in the cake stand throughout the year to fit each holiday!