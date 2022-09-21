Woman Shares How to Open a Can Without a Can Opener

There are certain skills that everyone should have just in case of a crisis. Things like knowing what to plant in what seasons, or how to gather food like mushrooms without accidentally causing yourself to run to the bathroom every five minutes (or worse) are all important things to learn.

But there are other skills that can also help you, especially when you are in a pinch and not necessarily in a survival situation (though they can help then too!) Say you are without a can opener, either electric or hand, and you really need to break into your stash of canned peaches. What will you do? Well, one TikToker has just the thing!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Mrs T from TikTok has a lot of things going for her if it came to the end of the world. She’s into urban homesteading and learning long-lost skills that could really help out in a pinch.

Today she is showing us exactly how we can open a can without any sort of can-opener and using just a bit (if not more) of muscle. So yes, this isn’t exactly the easiest hack out there, but it is one that you are better off knowing than not!

Luckily you also don’t need anything else but that elbow grease. Just grab whatever can it is that you want to open, find a spot of concrete outside, and sit down. You can also kneel and give yourself some more leverage, because you are going to want to put your upper body strength and weight into this!

Now what you are going to want to do is rub the hell out of the top of the can on the concrete. Yes, really go to town on it. You want to rub it hard enough that the seal at the top starts breaking down, which can take a while and some effort but, in an emergency situation, it will still be super helpful! This should pop up an edge or two, which you can then pry back. But please remember to rinse it off because it will be a little gritty thanks to rubbing it on the ground!