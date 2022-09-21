Skip to main content

Woman Shares How to Open a Can Without a Can Opener

Elbow grease is definitely involved.

There are certain skills that everyone should have just in case of a crisis. Things like knowing what to plant in what seasons, or how to gather food like mushrooms without accidentally causing yourself to run to the bathroom every five minutes (or worse) are all important things to learn.

But there are other skills that can also help you, especially when you are in a pinch and not necessarily in a survival situation (though they can help then too!) Say you are without a can opener, either electric or hand, and you really need to break into your stash of canned peaches. What will you do? Well, one TikToker has just the thing!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Mrs T from TikTok has a lot of things going for her if it came to the end of the world. She’s into urban homesteading and learning long-lost skills that could really help out in a pinch.

Today she is showing us exactly how we can open a can without any sort of can-opener and using just a bit (if not more) of muscle. So yes, this isn’t exactly the easiest hack out there, but it is one that you are better off knowing than not!

Luckily you also don’t need anything else but that elbow grease. Just grab whatever can it is that you want to open, find a spot of concrete outside, and sit down. You can also kneel and give yourself some more leverage, because you are going to want to put your upper body strength and weight into this!

Now what you are going to want to do is rub the hell out of the top of the can on the concrete. Yes, really go to town on it. You want to rub it hard enough that the seal at the top starts breaking down, which can take a while and some effort but, in an emergency situation, it will still be super helpful! This should pop up an edge or two, which you can then pry back. But please remember to rinse it off because it will be a little gritty thanks to rubbing it on the ground!

shutterstock_186664679
Article

Bride and Mom Collect Over 200 Oyster Shells For Genius DIY Seating Chart

woman opening windows
Article

Delaware Woman Explains The Best Way To Purify the Air in Your Home

Candy corn
Article

Woman Makes the Best Halloween Centerpiece Using Candy Corn and We Want It

golden retriever dog laying down with the cutest looks on their face
Article

Man Shares How He Repaired Dog-Chewed Furniture

Woman in the Garden
Article

Watch This Woman’s Hack for Growing Bean Sprouts

fall leaves
Article

Check Out the Incredible Leaf Woman Finds That Looks Like It Was Hand Painted

Baby shower décor
Article

Color Blind Dad Has Funniest Reaction to Gender Reveal

retro room inspiration
Article

Son Gives Parents’ Bonus Room An Expensive-Looking Makeover On a Budget

woman crafting
Article

Wife Paints Husband’s Favorite Saying On the Wall and Catches the Moment He Notices

yarn pumpkins
Article

Need Some Fall Décor? Try This Cute Yarn Trick For the Perfect Pumpkin

shutterstock_1345933157
Article

Woman Shows Off Gorgeous $180 Counter Makeover

TV in living room
Article

Wife Shares Budget-Friendly Way To Get TV Art Without Having a Frame TV

mirror
Article

DIY'er Makes The Perfect Mirror Accent Piece With Cheap Dollar Store Finds

Candlestick
Article

Essex Witch Shares Best Tip for Getting Candles to Fit Perfectly In Candle Sticks

shutterstock_2049808685
Article

This DIY Mossy Skull Mirror Looks Like a Portal to Another World

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.