Here’s Why Some Women Are Claiming They Are Done With Goodwill

A lot of folks seem to agree.

We are pretty sure that most people by now know what Goodwill is. Goodwill Industries International, a nonprofit organization that was established in 1902, uses the proceeds from its thrift stores to provide social services like job training, job placement assistance, and classes for persons with disabilities or other barriers to finding traditional work.

It is also a great place to find +old and thrifted items that you can refurbish into something new and beautiful again.

However, we can’t say it doesn’t have its issues. One of the biggest is their pricing structure, and if you don’t know now how they price their goods, or what their money goes towards, this might actually come as a shock to you.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Heather Anne Cakes, a mom who says that she has often shopped and even donated to Goodwill in the past, takes us into a little bit of a deeper dive into Goodwill’s prices. Now, if you don’t know, a lot of their items are donated, meaning one hundred percent of the profits go back to Goodwill, technically to fund many of their programs and services.

At one point Heather had gone in to look for an old prom dress to create the base of a Halloween costume, and she found the perfect one. It was beaten up with a lot of issues in regards to beading and stitching, with a fifty-dollar price tag to boot. When Heather went up to try and talk down the price, especially considering that the piece was both damaged and donated, the workers refused to lower it at all, no matter what.

And here is the thing - even though Goodwill makes money by selling free goods, less than one-eighth of that money really goes to the employment-related initiatives they promote as their main source of charitable activity. Do a little more research and crunch the numbers and you will see that administrative costs, such as a large portion of the salary of its top executives, are consuming the majority of the store's profits.

This is what started Heather on her journey to looking somewhere else to donate her own goods or find clothing to thrift.

Heather suggests that others start doing what she did - find a local thrift store or program that does work within the community, such as a kid’s home or women’s shelter or food bank, and donating your goods and services there rather than to a larger corporation that isn’t giving directly back to your community.

You’ll have a far larger impact on the world around you, while not giving to a large corporation that may, or may not, be giving back as much as you wish they would. 

