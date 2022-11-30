Woman Makes Cutest Holiday Candles Out of Dollar Store Supplies

As the holiday season approaches so does the stress of gift giving. There are so many people in our lives that we want to give a gift to but often feel stumped on what to get that's personal, tasteful and doesn't break the bank.

TikTok content creator and money saving page @doitonadimeofficial has a easy and inexpensive holiday gift idea that is perfect for just about anyone!

Everybody loves candles and what's even more special than just a store bought candle is one that has a sentimental homemade touch to it, just as the ones shown in the video do.

To the candles the woman buys white wax melts from the Dollar Tree and cuts them into cubes. She melts a tall candle with a long wick until she can remove the wick from its original glass, after a quick cleaning she then glues the wick to the bottom of a fancy Irish coffee mug and wraps the wick around a wooden skewer to support it. She then melts down The wax and adds it to the coffee mugs. She adds a special decorative cinnamon stick to some of the candles and leaves others plain.

Using silicone molds she pours wax into them to create fun holiday shaped wax melts, that she adds to a jar for gifting.

The wax melt jars and the candles both get finished with a bow and are ready for gifting!

