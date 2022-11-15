This Easy Hack Helps Candles Burn Evenly

Finally, a way to get more use of your candles

We love candles! Between the cute and reusable glass containers and the powerful amazing aroma of their scents, we always have at least one candle lit in our home to not only set the ambiance, but to also have the entire area smell amazing. Perhaps the only downfall that we’re aware of is when the candle doesn’t burn evenly, it can leave a lot of extra wax behind after the candle wick is officially at its’ end.

However, thanks to this simple hack from TikTok account @otherland, we now have a simple hack to use that can put an end to your candle burning unevenly.

To do this easy hack, she started off by trimming her wick to get rid of the debris then proceeded to light the candle. Next, she wrapped the candle in aluminum foil, creating a somewhat high tent and leaving a little opening. After a few hours of waiting and smelling the beautiful scent, the wax should have liquified evenly. All you have to do at this point is simply blow out the candle and let it cool and you’re now left with a smooth and even-waxed candle.

We love how simple and effective this hack is!

