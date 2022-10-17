Do Not Throw Away Your Pretty Candle Jar Just Because the Wax Ran Out

Candles are a must for everyone's home and are not just essential for the holiday season but all year round. And whereas some candles are pretty pricey, others are more affordable. However, what do you do with the candle container after the candle burns down?

Especially glass ones are just too pretty to throw out, and the same goes for cool wine bottles, as you can turn them into candle holders. TikTok creator and owner Mollie Podoll of the account @molliemadethat demonstrates in her video a great hack on how to save pretty candle containers.

WATCH THE VIDEO

I wish I had known this sooner, as I threw out so many cool and pretty candle containers. But now I am prepared. All that is done here is pretty much pouring hot water over the leftover wax, letting it melt, waiting until it gets solid again and surfaces to the top, and then you can just pop it out. There is another trick, where you put the leftover wax in the freezer overnight, and the next day you can just pop it out.

After the wax is removed, you just thoroughly clean the container and remove the label with apple cider vinegar - if it's painted on - and now you can use it for other things, such as matches.

You can also create your own candles, by either reusing old wax or getting wax beads and a wick and designing it in any way you desire. It could definitely be a fun DIY project.

Such a great hack everyone needs to know!