Skip to main content

DIY Candle Has a Secret Message and It’s Totally Easy to Make

They are in for a surprise when they burn through it!

Candles are one of the best accessories to have in your house, especially since they practically serve a double purpose depending on the type of candle you get. Not only do they smell good, but the containers they come in can also be used as decor as well. And if you make your own candles, it’s even better because you’re able to customize them however you want.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator and candle maker @kuura2. She created a beautiful candle with a hidden message and we love it!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As you can see in the quick video, she used a white tea cup to create the candle that has a hidden message that reads “Happy Birthday, I love you,” in plastic beads. The plastic beads were placed at the bottom of the cup and covered with candle wax and then later decorated with beautiful white, yellow and green flowers and leaves. The candle is stunning and we’re almost certain it smells good, too. We especially love the secret message and so does her followers and viewers in the comment section.

However, there were a few people in the comment section that warned against the use of the plastic beads in the candle because of the potential fire hazard, however she reassured them that it’s a personal candle that she will use, but just wanted to share and we’re glad she did; we want one for ourselves! 

Thankfully, she sells them on her Etsy shop!

no soliciting sign
Article

Watch This Hysterical Anti-Solicitor Sign Work In Real Time

disco
Article

This Woman Shares a Fun DIY Project Combining Disco and Halloween

gallery wall
Article

This Hack Makes Hanging a Gallery Wall Way Easier

finding purse
Article

Woman’s Epic Thriftstore Find Will Have You Running to Goodwill

dino costumes
Article

Long Island Playhouse Takes It Up A Notch With The Dino Ranch Of Your Dreams

pumpkin planter
Article

Arkansas Woman Creates The Cutest Terracotta Pumpkin Vase and We're In Love

wall print
Article

Woman Saves $130 Creating Gorgeous Wall Art With This Simple DIY

woman painting mural
Article

Woman Paints Epic Disney Mural That Will Have You Wishing On A Star

Succulent bowl
Article

Okay, So Apparently We've Been Watering Succulents Wrong Our Entire Lives

fall decor
Article

Mom Gets Real About Why She Isn’t Bothering to Decorate for Fall

shutterstock_2096696059
Article

Couple Turns Greenhouse Into Adorable Lounge Area and TBH We Want to Move In

shutterstock_1550409944
Article

This $25 Renovation Will Transform Your House

Camco Bamboo Wood Board
Article

Woman Has 3 Genius Ways to Use Popular Ikea Chopping Board

painting
Article

Watch How Man Rescues Paintbrushes From Kitchen Sink Drain

shutterstock_721252411
Article

This Cement Pumpkin Planter Is So Easy to Make

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.