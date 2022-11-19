These Battery Operated Window Clings Light Up Like a Real Candle

We need them for Christmas!

Candles are a huge part of the holiday season, of course. We wouldn't want to have it any other way, anyways. While some prefer real DIY candles, others go with the safer option of flameless LED candles. Both are great options.

TikTok creator Andrea (@vananni62) from Germany, discovered something even better!

It's basically a sticker for your window that comes with tiny batteries. It's easy to apply and can easily be removed. The light also flickers like a real candle flame.

And this is how it looks at night time. Like a real candle!

And if you can't find the exact ones, Amazon has a huge selection of floating candles, and so does Home Depot, such as these.

It's hard to tell how long the battery lasts, but one can hope at least through the holiday season.

The TikTok community seems to also be slightly obsessed with it, looking at the 35.8K likes the video received and the 570 comments. Most people who commented were mainly complimenting Andrea's window and the fact that it is so squeaky clean.

Another TikToker commented,

"We sell them at work, they don't last too long."

I hope that's not true. That would be such a bummer. Maybe it comes with an extra pack of batteries?

According to Andrea, it comes with a timer - which is great to save that battery life, and she also mentioned in the comments, that she got it from Amazon. This Christmas Show Lights Battery Operated LED Window Candle is quite similar.