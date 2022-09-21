Skip to main content

Woman Makes the Best Halloween Centerpiece Using Candy Corn and We Want It

This is too good. Literally.

Halloween is a favorite time of year for many people and for good reasons, too. Halloween ushers in the start of the holiday season and it’s a fun time of the year where people can get dressed up to attend events and have a great time creating memories with their family and friends.

Aside from those reasons, another reason why people love Halloween, is it gives many fans of the spooky time of year an opportunity to go all out with their love of decorating. And such is the case for TikTok content creator @turtlecreeklaneofficial; she created an amazing table centerpiece using candy corn and it looks so good, literally!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

All she does to create this beautiful centerpiece is simply take two clear cases (with one vase slightly smaller than the other vase so it can easily fit inside the other one) and placing the smaller vase inside the larger one. Next, she simply filled the large vase with candy corn, then proceeded to fill the smaller vase with orange, yellow and white flowers.

The finished project turned out so good and viewers of the video agreed, too! This is perfect for both Halloween and the fall season! 

orange slices
Article

Woman Slices Oranges For the Most Unique and Natural Ornaments

woman painting at a crafting table
Article

Woman Uses Lace To Paint Unique Patterns

door wreath
Article

Man Buys 200+ Year Old Wreath and You Won’t Believe What It’s Made Out Of

Staircase
Article

Man Transforms Staircase From “Bleh” to Beautiful On a Budget

woman in nursery
Article

Mom-To-Be Comes Up With Unique Way to Hang Photos For Baby’s Adorable Nursery

can foam
Article

Foam Artist Creates Unique Wall Art Anyone Can Make

minimal pumpkins
Article

Arkansas DIY Maven Creates the Cutest Minimal Halloween Pumpkin and We're in Love

can of peaches
Article

Woman Shares How to Open a Can Without a Can Opener

shutterstock_186664679
Article

Bride and Mom Collect Over 200 Oyster Shells For Genius DIY Seating Chart

woman opening windows
Article

Delaware Woman Explains The Best Way To Purify the Air in Your Home

golden retriever dog laying down with the cutest looks on their face
Article

Man Shares How He Repaired Dog-Chewed Furniture

Woman in the Garden
Article

Watch This Woman’s Hack for Growing Bean Sprouts

fall leaves
Article

Check Out the Incredible Leaf Woman Finds That Looks Like It Was Hand Painted

Baby shower décor
Article

Color Blind Dad Has Funniest Reaction to Gender Reveal

retro room inspiration
Article

Son Gives Parents’ Bonus Room An Expensive-Looking Makeover On a Budget

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.