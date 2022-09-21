Woman Makes the Best Halloween Centerpiece Using Candy Corn and We Want It

Halloween is a favorite time of year for many people and for good reasons, too. Halloween ushers in the start of the holiday season and it’s a fun time of the year where people can get dressed up to attend events and have a great time creating memories with their family and friends.

Aside from those reasons, another reason why people love Halloween, is it gives many fans of the spooky time of year an opportunity to go all out with their love of decorating. And such is the case for TikTok content creator @turtlecreeklaneofficial; she created an amazing table centerpiece using candy corn and it looks so good, literally!

All she does to create this beautiful centerpiece is simply take two clear cases (with one vase slightly smaller than the other vase so it can easily fit inside the other one) and placing the smaller vase inside the larger one. Next, she simply filled the large vase with candy corn, then proceeded to fill the smaller vase with orange, yellow and white flowers.

The finished project turned out so good and viewers of the video agreed, too! This is perfect for both Halloween and the fall season!