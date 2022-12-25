Attention All Gardeners, Don’t Toss Out Your Cardboard, Try This Instead!

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're anything like me, you have an explosion of cardboard boxes at home. Amazon boxes to fill an entire room, boxes from online shopping and grocery delivery, and far too many shoe boxes.

If you also have a cardboard box problem and are an at home gardener, you may get some great use out of TikToker and home gardener @gardenary recent advice for how to best use cardboard boxes to expand your garden space.

If you want to expand your garden, the woman says the easiest method is to lay down cardboard as the first layer in the area you want to expand your gardening space, covering the entire area.

She first starts by laying down a thick layer of cardboard on top of her grassy yard. The cardboard suppresses weeds and blocks them from sunlight, killing them and not allowing them to go to seed to repopulate. The woman then adds a thick layer of dirt on top of the cardboard and puts up wood as a garden barrier.

This is a genius idea for all home gardeners who want to expand their planting space and get rid of collections of old cardboard!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.